Week 3 - FIU @ Florida Atlantic: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
When Florida Atlantic departed Conference USA for the American Athletic Conference, regular matchups between FIU and FAU also left. After the game not being played in 2023, the Shula Bowl is back for its 22nd edition in a non-conference matchup between the Panthers and Owls. This time, FIU will travel about an hour north to FAU Football Stadium for the first time since 2021.
FIU Panthers (1-1, 0-0 Conference USA) @ Florida Atlantic Owls (0-2, 0-1 American Athletic Conference)
Date: Saturday, September 14
Time: 6:00 PM ET
Location: FAU Football Stadium
Radio: fiusports.com with Steve Goldstein (pxp) and Kim Bokamper (analyst)
TV: ESPN+
Betting line: Florida Atlantic favored by 5.5
Storylines
What the Shula Bowl means to both teams
Entering the 22nd matchup between both teams, Florida Atlantic leads the all-time series with a 16-5 record, winning the last six matchups. The last time FIU defeated FAU came in 2016 by a final score of 33-31, but their last win against the Owls in Boca Raton, the site of the 2024 Shula Bowl came in 2012.
"It is a huge game," said FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre. "Florida Atlantic has had their way with us around here for a while, so we've got a lot of work to do to hope that we can stay on the field with them."
For Florida Atlantic, this will be head coach Tom Herman's first time taking on FIU and after an 0-2 start, the Owls head coach is going to look to get into the win column any way possible.
"I haven't ever faced coach Herman before," said MacIntyre. "I know a lot about him. He did a phenomenal job at Houston and Texas. He cut his teeth under Urban Meyer, so he's done a lot of different things. I've seen him out on the recruiting trail, bumping into him in high schools and stuff. Really good guy, and he knows how to coach football."
Owls off to the wrong start
For the first time since 2019, Florida Atlantic has begun their season 0-2, suffering losses to both Michigan State and Army. A loss against FIU will put them at 0-3 for the first time since 2015.
Against the Spartans, the Owls kept it close and fell by a final score of 16-10, but against Army, the Owls struggled in all aspects allowing 405 rushing yards with two 100-yard rushers.
FIU offensive line stepping up
Following a rough week one performance where quarterback Keyone Jenkins was sacked four times, MacIntyre noted that he needed to coach his offensive lineman better. The following week, Jenkins was only sacked once and FIU ran for 185 yards and four rushing touchdowns.
Giving Jenkins time to throw the ball also allowed him to throw two passing touchdowns, which put him above the rest of the quarterbacks in Conference USA, through the first two games. He earned Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week as well following his nice performance.
"I trust those guys," said Jenkins, referring to his offensive line. "I tell them all the time, I trust y'all trust those guys. Everything, my coaches tell me all the time, just stay in the pocket and kind of trust it. I try to do as much as I can. I try to give them time. If it ain't there, I'll try to scramble out, make a play, help them as well."
Can Fancher turns things around after rough start?
Through the first two games of the season, starting quarterback and Marshall transfer Cam Fancher has struggled, completing 37 of 62 passes for 309 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Following Saturday's win, Panthers head coach called Fancher "Houdini" due to how well he moves and the plays that he makes.
"Extremely athletic," said MacIntyre. "He's just inches away from making a couple of huge plays...He really can do a lot of different things. You have to worry about his legs. Have to worry about his arm. You have to worry about getting outside the pocket. He puts a lot of pressure on a defense."
