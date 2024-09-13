Week 3 - Western Kentucky @ Middle Tennessee: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
Similar to the Shula Bowl, the rivalry between Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State is one that dates back to 1914 where the Blue Raiders defeated the Hilltoppers by a final score of 47-0. Since then, Western Kentucky has taken a 37-35 all-time series lead within these past few years. The Blue Raiders will try to snap a five-game losing streak to the Hilltoppers and get off to a strong 1-0 start on conference play.
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1, 0-0 Conference USA) @ Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders (1-1, 0-0 Conference USA)
Date: Saturday, September 14
Time: 6:00 pm
Location: Murfreesboro, TN
TV: ESPN+
Betting Line: Hilltoppers favored by 7.5
Storylines
A lopsided rivalry finally may see a change?
Before the Hilltoppers took a big five-game win streak in the 100 Miles of Hate rivalry, it was very close.
The last time the Blue Raiders defeated Western Kentucky came in 2018 at the site of the 2024 game: Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The final score was 29-10. Since then, only two of the five matchups have been one score wins for the Hilltoppers.
Through two games, the Blue Raiders and Hilltoppers have faced and power conference and FCS opponent, getting crushed by the power conference and defeating the FCS team.
New look Blue Raiders
The biggest change to this rivalry is on the MTSU side with new head coach Derek Mason who believes that his team is ready to win now and that no rebuild is necessary, something he's noted since Conference USA media day.
With wide receiver Elijah Metcalf off to Marshall, the Blue Raiders will rely on the connection between quarterback Nick Vattiato and tight end Holden Willis. Auburn transfer Omari Kelly has also been crucial in Mason's offense thus far.
It's been only two weeks, but the Blue Raiders' pass game ranks third in Conference USA and Vattiato is third in passing yards.
A tale of two games for Western Kentucky
Tyson Helton and his team had to face a power conference opponent and an FCS opponent to begin the season. Getting shutout against the Alabama Crimson Tide and then shutting out Eastern Kentucky.
Through two games, quarterback TJ Finley has thrown for 443 yards and one touchdown, completing 45 of 70 passes thus far in what has been a pass heavy offense. Senior Kisean Johnson has taken over that primary receiver role that was left behind by Malachi Corley as he currently has eight receptions for 134 yards.
