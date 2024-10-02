Week 6 - Sam Houston @ UTEP: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
The Sam Houston Bearkats are legit. They are off to a 4-1 start, just beat an old rival in Texas State, and look to go 2-0 in conference play for the first time since moving up to the FBS ranks. The UTEP Miners will play their first game since announcing their intentions to leave Conference USA and join the Mountain West. Scotty Walden and his team are still in search of their first win of the season.
Here's everything you need to know about the primetime Thursday matchup in Conference USA.
Sam Houston Bearkats (4-1, 1-0 Conference USA) @ UTEP Miners (0-4, 0-1 Conference USA)
Date: Thursday, October 3rd
Time: 8:00 PM CT // 9 PM ET
Location: Sun Bowl, El Paso
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: 600 AM ESPN (El Paso)
Betting Line: Sam Houston State -10.5 on FanDuel
RELATED: Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 6
Storylines
Bearkats Rushing Offense
The biggest mismatch going into this Thursday night matchup will be the Bearkats' rush offense against the Miners' struggles against the run this season. Sam Houston currently ranks as the second best rushing offense in Conference USA behind the Liberty Flames.
Quarterback Hunter Watson leads the team with 420 rushing yards on 70 attempts. Behind Watson, Jay Ducker has 285 rushing yards. Amongst the conference, Watson is second in rushing yards behind Liberty's Quinton Cooley.
As for UTEP, they allow 225.5 rushing yards per game which ranks second-to-last in the conference. Dorian Hopkins leads the Miners in total tackles and also has 4.5 tackles for loss.
McConnell Gets the Start
After going with Austin Peay transfer Skyler Locklear through the first four games of the season, Scotty Walden made the decision to start veteran Miner Cade McConnell, who took over for an injured Gavin Hardison last season.
McConnell threw for 1,389 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions in 2023. This season, he's been coming in and out of games. In his four appearances thus far, he's thrown for 240 yards, completing 22 of his 36 passes and has thrown for two touchdowns with one interception.
Where Do the Miners Have An Edge?
Through the first four weeks of the season, UTEP has the best-passing defense in CUSA, allowing 189.8 passing yards per game. On the other side, Sam Houston has the third-worst passing offense in the conference, so expect the Bearkats to run the ball most of the time.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
OFFICIAL: UTEP Announces Move To Mountain West Conference
Sun Belt Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 6
NFL Draft: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty Projected To Houston Texans in Round 1
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.