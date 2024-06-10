Western Kentucky Football: 3 Most Intriguing Games on the 2024 Schedule
Since head coach Tyson Helton took the job at Western Kentucky in 2019, the Hilltoppers have been one of the most consistent clubs in FBS. WKU has recorded at-least eight wins in four of Helton's five seasons. However, they've just missed out on a Conference USA title in that time.
Once again, the Tops are hoping to put themselves in a position to make that title a reality in 2024. Once again, however, they will have play their best football against a few key opponents, especially in a new Conference USA that has exceeded expectations.
These opponents stand out the most in terms of dictating how close WKU can get to a CUSA title and maintaining the winning standard Helton has returned to the program.
RELATED: Carolina Panthers Signing Former WKU Receiver, UFL Standout Daewood Davis
Toledo Rockets - September 21
Surprising, this season will mark the first meeting between these two programs.
This is going to be a a significant "measuring stick" game for both squads. The prior three games are obviously important in achieving WKU's goals. However, if things aren't clicking by the time this contest in Bowling Green rolls around, it would be less than ideal.
Toledo finished 11-3 last seasons and have arguably the MAC's best returning running back in Jacquez Stewart.
@ Liberty Flames - November 23
Obviously, Alabama will be the toughest road environment that the Tops deal with this year. Lynchburg will be a worthy silver medal winner, in that category. Not only that, the Tops will have to deal with 2023's top FBS rushing offense while breaking some bad habits.
The Flames averaged 6.1 yards per carry last season while WKU allowed a less-than-stellar 4.8 yards per carry. Liberty won last season's meeting in Bowling Green 42-29 on the way to their Conference USA championship.
RELATED: Boise State Football: Broncos 2024 Homecoming Opponent Is...
Jacksonville State - November 30
Throughout 2023, Jax State proved to be one of the stronger defenses in all of the Group of Five. They were the top group in Conference USA in most major defensive categories including scoring (21.2 points per game), total (352.8 yards per game), and rushing (2.8 yards allowed per game).
If, for some reason, the month of September doesn't go particularly well for WKU, then this contest could be the difference between a good bowl, a bad bowl, or worse.