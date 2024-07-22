G5 Football Daily

WKU Football: Kicker Lucas Carneiro Named CUSA Preseason Special Teams Player of the Year

Dec 18, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers place kicker Lucas Carneiro (17) kicks the extra point during the second half against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Charlotte 49ers' Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Conference USA announced the league's preseason players of the year on Monday, establishing high expectations for a follow up for one of last season's best rookie specialists.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers redshirt sophomore placekicker Lucas Carneiro was named the 2024 preseason CUSA Special Teams Player of the Year.

Carneiro had an incredibly productive freshman season in 2023, making all 47 of his extra point attempts, while also making nine of 12 field goals.

The North Carolina native earned multiple honors at the end of last season, including being named to the 2023 CUSA All-Freshman Team, and an All-CUSA Honorable mention. He was also named named Special Teams Player of the Week once after nailing two kicks in the win against South Florida. Carneiro also hit a 29-yard overtime field goal to secure the win over Old Dominion in the Famous Toastery Bowl.

Conference USA Media Day is scheduled to begin on Tuesday morning at 9:30 AM CT.

