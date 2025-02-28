G5 Football Daily

Bowling Green Head Coach Scot Loeffler Hired As Philadelphia Eagles QBs Coach

Joe Londergan

Sep 21, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Bowling Green Falcons head coach Scot Loeffler speaks with quarterback Connor Bazelak (7) during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Bowling Green Falcons head football coach Scot Loeffler is leaving after six seasons for a role with the Super Bowl champions.

Loeffler will join the Philadelphia Eagles as their new quarterbacks coach, after former Eagles' QB coach Doug Nussmeier left to become the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator.

Bowling Green announced the move Friday morning with a statement from BGSU AD Derek van der Merwe.

"In these last six seasons, Scot built a very successful program in a challenging climate in collegiate sports. More importantly, he built this program while ensuring his team and coaches were truly committed to the values and mission that make this university great...I am looking forward to this process of finding the next great leader for our program who embraces what it means to be a Falcon."

Loeffler finishes his time as a Falcon with record of 27-41. He led the program to appearances in three bowl games and finished with a winning record twice (2023, 2024).

This marks the former Michigan quarterback's second stint in the NFL after spending the 2008 season as the QBs coach of the Detroit Lions.

Bowling Green's search for their next head coach is underway.

