Buffalo Extends Head Coach Pete Lembo Through 2029
After a successful first year as the head football coach at the University of Buffalo, Pete Lembo received a contract extension to keep him in Western New York through the end of the 2029 season. The extension, announced Tuesday, adds a year to the original contract that brought Lembo to the Bulls prior to the 2024 campaign.
Lembo's Bulls accumulated a 9-4 overall record, the second-best record in school history, with a 6-2 mark in Mid-American Conference play.
“I would say that Western New York is a very grounded, authentic, genuine place,” Lembo told G5 Football Daily following their Bahamas Bowl win in January. “People there have a lot of pride in the area, they enjoy where they live, they want people to feel welcome, they want people to feel appreciated so I think what we are trying to do as a program and how we are trying to do it is also a really good fit in the Buffalo community.”
Lembo's staff coached ten All-MAC selections in 2024, including MAC Defensive Player of the Year Shaun Dolac.
"Pete Lembo exceeded expectations as our head football coach during his first year at UB," Buffalo Athletic Director Mark Alnutt said in a statement. "He has definitely earned and deserves a contract extension. He has instilled an unbelievable culture in our program that resulted in a very successful year both on and off the field. In addition to his extension, I recognize the work that his coaching staff has done to contribute to this success and have provided Pete additional resources to assist him with retaining and recruiting critical members of his staff. An incredible foundation has been built under Pete's leadership and I look forward to continued success as we as a University community work together to build this program as one of the top programs in the Group of Five."
The Bulls are scheduled to open the 2025 season on Thursday, August 28 at Minnesota.
