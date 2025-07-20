Buffalo Star LB Red Murdock Among 11 MAC Nominees For Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
11 Mid-American Conference football players have been nominated for theAllstate AFCA Good Works Team® ahead of the 2025 college football season.
197 names, more than any season in history, from across college football "recognized for their commitment to community service and leadership beyond the gridiron" were included on this year's list. In September, that list will be whittled down to 11 players from the FBS, 11 players from outside the FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA, and an honorary head coach by a voting panel of former Good Works Team members, head coaches and journalists.
Keylen Davis - Akron - Offensive Line - Redshirt Junior
Kiael Kelly - Ball State - Quarterback - Redshirt Senior
Drew Pyne - Bowling Green - Quarterback - Graduate Student
Michael Heldman - Central Michigan - Defensive Line - Redshirt Senior
Jefferson Adam - Eastern Michigan - Defensive Line - Senior
Brock Taylor - UMass - Offensive Line - Redshirt Freshman
Matheus Carroll - Kent State - Defensive Line - Graduate Student
Abiathar Curry - Northern Illinois - Offensive Line - Redshirt Junior
Matt Hofer - Toledo - Offensive Line - Redshirt Freshman
Red Murdock - Buffalo - Linebacker - Redshirt Sophomore
Tyson Lee - Western Michigan - Defensive Line - Redshirt Senior
