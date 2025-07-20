G5 Football Daily

Buffalo Star LB Red Murdock Among 11 MAC Nominees For Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Joe Londergan

Sep 7, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Marcus Carroll (9) runs the ball as Buffalo Bulls linebacker Red Murdock (2) attempts the tackle during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
11 Mid-American Conference football players have been nominated for theAllstate AFCA Good Works Team® ahead of the 2025 college football season.

197 names, more than any season in history, from across college football "recognized for their commitment to community service and leadership beyond the gridiron" were included on this year's list. In September, that list will be whittled down to 11 players from the FBS, 11 players from outside the FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA, and an honorary head coach by a voting panel of former Good Works Team members, head coaches and journalists.

Keylen Davis - Akron - Offensive Line - Redshirt Junior

Kiael Kelly - Ball State - Quarterback - Redshirt Senior

Drew Pyne - Bowling Green - Quarterback - Graduate Student

Michael Heldman - Central Michigan - Defensive Line - Redshirt Senior

Jefferson Adam - Eastern Michigan - Defensive Line - Senior

Brock Taylor - UMass - Offensive Line - Redshirt Freshman

Matheus Carroll - Kent State - Defensive Line - Graduate Student

Abiathar Curry - Northern Illinois - Offensive Line - Redshirt Junior

Matt Hofer - Toledo - Offensive Line - Redshirt Freshman

Red Murdock - Buffalo - Linebacker - Redshirt Sophomore

Tyson Lee - Western Michigan - Defensive Line - Redshirt Senior

