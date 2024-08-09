G5 Football Daily

Every G5 Center on the 2024 Rimington Trophy Watch List

Joe Londergan

Western Michigan lineman Jacob Gideon snaps the ball to quarterback Jack Salopek during the season opening game against Saint Francis at Waldo Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.
Western Michigan lineman Jacob Gideon snaps the ball to quarterback Jack Salopek during the season opening game against Saint Francis at Waldo Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. / Becca Mahon/Battle Creek Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in college football. 40 of the nation's best at the position were included in the award's preseason watch list on Friday.

Ten centers from the Group of Five were included on that list. This group contained two from Conference USA, five from the American Athletic Conference, one from the Mid-American Conference, and two from the Sun Belt. The Mountain West Conference was the only G5 league without representation.

Each G5 name that was included is listed below.

JordanWhite - Liberty - JR 

CanaanYarro - New Mexico State - RS SR

BradySmall - Army - SO 

BrentSelf - Navy - SR 

Federico Maranges - FAU - RS SR 

Brady Wilson - UAB - RS SR 

CJ James - UTSA - RS SR

Jacob Gideon - Western Michigan - SR

LandonBurton - Louisiana - RS SR 

Jacob Bayer - Arkansas State - SR

