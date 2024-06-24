MAC Football: Bowling Green's Odds For A MAC Title in 2024
Over the last four seasons, a different Mid-American Conference team has won the league's championship game each year. Will that trend continue in 2024? Or, will we see one of the league's recent powers lift the trophy again?
On FanDuel, one team that has underdog odds to claim the championship is the Bowling Green Falcons. Scot Loeffler's squad are currently +700 to win the title. They have the fourth-best odds to win the conference, behind Northern Illinois (+650), Toledo (+290), and Miami (OH) (+240).
Bowling Green's last MAC title came in 2015 under Dino Babers. Their only other MAC title game win came in 2013. In 2023, they finished 7-6 with a loss to Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl.
The 2024 Falcons will open the season on August 29 against FCS foe Fordham.
