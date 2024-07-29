MAC Football: ESPN Names Buffalo's Khalil Mack As #13 College Player Since 2000
College football expert Bill Connelly released his new list of the 25 best college football players since the year 2000 on Monday.
The highest-rated player from the Group of Five ranks, the only one included, at that, was former University of Buffalo linebacker Khalil Mack at #13.
Connelly specifically cited Mack's matchup agaisnt Ohio State in 2013"the best player on the field" in a game where he had 2.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles, and a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Mack ended his college career with 327 career tackles, 74.5 tackles for loss, 28.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 4 interceptions, and 2 touchdowns. The Florida native is tied for the FBS career lead in tackles for loss. He was a three-time All-MAC selection, the 2013 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, and a 2013 All-American.
Since the end of his college days, Mack has found success in the NFL, spending time on the Raiders, Bears, and Chargers. He was the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year with the Raiders and has made the Pro Bowl eight times, including 2023.
Mack was elected to the University of Buffalo Athletics Hall of Fame in 2024.