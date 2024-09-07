BREAKING: Northern Illinois Shock #5 Notre Dame 16-14 in South Bend
In their first ever meeting, Notre Dame and Northern Illinois produced a thriller in South Bend, Indiana on Saturday that saw NIU claim their first win over a ranked team since 2015. The win is also NIU's first ever over a top-ten team.
NIU trailed by just one point, 14-13, at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Husky kicker Kanon Woodill hit the go-ahead field goal from 35 yards away with 31 seconds remaining to seal the young season's biggest upset.
Running back Antario Brown carried 20 times for 99 yards. He also caught two passes for 126 yards, including an 83-yard touchdown reception. Brown was injured in the third quarter and saw only a few more snaps in the game. Senior Gavin Williams carried 17 times for 59 yards in his absence. NIU QB Ethan Hampton completed ten passes on 19 attempts for 198 yards and a touchdown pass.
Northern Illinois' defense also forced two interceptions by Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard. Amariyun Knighten and Christian Fuhrman were credited with those turnovers. On top of all that, NIU blocked two field goals, including Notre Dame's 62-yard try in the final seconds.
The Huskies move to 2-0 on the season and now await a September 21 matchup with Buffalo to begin their MAC slate.
"I'm so proud of our kids, the coaches, just everybody," head coach Thomas Hammock said through tears, postgame. "They believed. And we came here and got it done."