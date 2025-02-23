RECRUITING: Ohio Bobcats Land 3-Star QB Levi Davis for 2026
Brian Smith's Ohio Bobcats received their first commitment of the 2026 class this week in the form of quarterback Levi Davis. The central Ohio prospect announced his intention to join the Bobcats via X with a short statement:
"I'm excited to announce that I will be continuing academic and athletic career at Ohio University! I would like to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for supporting me through this journey as well as the OU coaching staff for the opportunity. GO BOBCATS!"
247Sports gave Davis a three-star rating and ranked him as the #69 quarterback in the nation and the #51 prospect in the state of Ohio.
Per his MaxPreps page, the dual-threat signal caller threw 19 touchdown passes as a junior in 2024 and ran for another ten. He completed 59.8% of his passes for 1882 yards with only six interceptions, while averaging 6.8 yards per rush.
Davis chose the Bobcats over scholarship offers from over a dozen Division I programs, including Akron, Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Kent State, Miami (OH), Toledo, UMass, UNLV, and South Dlorida
Smith replaces Tim Albin as the Bobcats' head coach in 2026 after Albin accepted the same position at Charlotte. Albin led Ohio to at-least ten wins in each of the last three seasons.
Watch some of his high school highlights here.