RECRUITING: Toledo Secures Top Michigan Receiver For 2025
Toledo football's 2025 recruiting class received a major boost this week with a commitment from the Detroit area.
Wide receiver Kamren Flowers announced his commitment to the Rockets via social media. Flowers was rated as a four-star recruit by ESPN and a three-star recruit by the other major recruiting services. He chose the rockets over offers from Wisconsin, Michigan State, and 20+ other FBS programs.
Additionally, Flowers was rated as the top wide receiver in the state of Michigan for the class of 2025, the #6 overall prospect in the state, and the #48 wide receiver for 2025 by 247Sports. The West Bloomfield wideout had previously been the top uncommitted prospect in the class of 2025 for the state of Michigan.
With a player rating of 89, Flowers is the top-rated player in Toledo's 2025 class.
The 5'11" 170-pound prospect reportedly finished the 2023 season with 14 touchdown catches and 1,066 all-purpose yards.
Flowers' first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.