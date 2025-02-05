RECRUITING: Top-20 Arizona Recruit Commits To UMass Football For 2025
Ahead of February's National Signing Day, the UMass Minutemen received a commitment from Arizona linebacker Dinos Drossos on Tuesday night via X.
Measuring 6'3" and 210 pounds, the product of Tucson's Salpointe Catholic High Schoool was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the #19 overall prospect in the state of Arizona for the class of 2025.
Drossos chose the Minutemen over reported offers from Portland State, Nebraska, Louisville, and Northern Arizona.
In his senior season in 2024, Drossos compiled 70 total tackles with nine for a loss, three sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery.
After many years as an independent, UMass joins the Mid-American Conference in 2025. The Minutemen were also members of the MAC from 2012 to 2015.
Watch some of his high school highlights here.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
NFL Draft: Can Ashton Jeanty Fit With the Los Angeles Chargers?
RECRUITING: Coastal Carolina Lands Star JUCO Running Back For 2025
Pete Lembo Attributes Buffalo's 2024 Success to ‘Less is More’ Mentality