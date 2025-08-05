Seattle Seahawks Sign Ohio Running Back Anthony Tyus III
On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks announced the signing of Ohio running back Anthony Tyus. After an injury to Donovan Kaufman, who signed with the team last week, Kaufman was waived to make room on the 90-man roster.
Tyus joins the Seahawks after being waived by the Detroit Tigers last month, the team he originally signed with following the 2025 NFL Draft.
In his lone season at Ohio, Tyus ran for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns. He led the MAC in rushing yards and attempts. Tyus was part of the Ohio Bobcats' 11-3 season, including a MAC championship victory and Cure Bowl win. Tyus was awarded All-MAC second-team honors for his performance.
Prior to his time with the Bobcats, Tyus was at Northwestern for three years. He ran for 504 yards and two touchdowns in his time in Evanston.
Tyus joins a Seahawks running back room that is led by Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet and
Kenny McIntosh as the top three backs in the order of the depth chart. Tyus could potentially be a practice squad player if once again released, but will be given a chance to compete.
NFL teams must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List by 4:00 p.m. ET on August 26.