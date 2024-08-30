G5 Football Daily

TAKEAWAYS: MAC Football Teams Go 4-0 on Thursday To Start Week 1

Joe Londergan

Dec 20, 2022; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Tucker Gleason (4) throws a pass against the Liberty Flames during the second quarter in the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 20, 2022; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Toledo Rockets quarterback Tucker Gleason (4) throws a pass against the Liberty Flames during the second quarter in the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports / Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

No stranger to football games on days other than Saturday, the Mid-American Conference saw four of their member schools take the field on Thursday night, helping open the national Week One slate. All four of those games ended in fairly decisive victories for the MAC against FCS opponents 

It’s too early in the year to draw any major conclusions from these results, but here’s what stood out in our first edition of midweek #MACtion for 2024. 

RELATED: Every G5 Quarterback on the Unitas Golden Arm Watch List for 2024

Pete Lembo Has His First Win At Buffalo

Lembo was hired this offseason after former Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist resigned to become the co-defensive coordinator at Alabama. Lembo, the former South Carolina special teams coordinator, is now 1-0 with the Bulls after leading his team to a 30-13 win over 2023 Patriot League co-champions Lafayette.

Bowling Green Pound Fordham

The Falcons rode a strong performance from their running game to a 41-17 victory against Fordham on Thursday. Terion Stewart, named to the Doak Walker, Maxwell, and Walter Camp Award watch lists, finished with three touchdowns and 161 of Bowling Green’s 305 rushing yards in the win. Connor Bazelak and Lucian Anderson also contributed a rushing touchdown each.

Toledo Cruise Past Duquesne

The Rockets came out swinging and never looked back in the 49-10 win. QB Tucker Gleason was able to spread the ball around in the win, finishing with 205 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Seven different ball carriers also split 37 carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Toledo’s defense also forced three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception, along the way.

Central Michigan Blasts Central Connecticut State

Past the first quarter, this one was all Chippewas. CMU pummeled the Blue Devils 66-10, three points shy of tying the program record for points in a single game. Quarterback Joe Labas completed 18 passes on 24 attempts for 342 yards and three touchdowns. CMU’s special teams also returned a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown in the win.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

Home/MAC