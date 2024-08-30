TAKEAWAYS: MAC Football Teams Go 4-0 on Thursday To Start Week 1
No stranger to football games on days other than Saturday, the Mid-American Conference saw four of their member schools take the field on Thursday night, helping open the national Week One slate. All four of those games ended in fairly decisive victories for the MAC against FCS opponents
It’s too early in the year to draw any major conclusions from these results, but here’s what stood out in our first edition of midweek #MACtion for 2024.
Pete Lembo Has His First Win At Buffalo
Lembo was hired this offseason after former Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist resigned to become the co-defensive coordinator at Alabama. Lembo, the former South Carolina special teams coordinator, is now 1-0 with the Bulls after leading his team to a 30-13 win over 2023 Patriot League co-champions Lafayette.
Bowling Green Pound Fordham
The Falcons rode a strong performance from their running game to a 41-17 victory against Fordham on Thursday. Terion Stewart, named to the Doak Walker, Maxwell, and Walter Camp Award watch lists, finished with three touchdowns and 161 of Bowling Green’s 305 rushing yards in the win. Connor Bazelak and Lucian Anderson also contributed a rushing touchdown each.
Toledo Cruise Past Duquesne
The Rockets came out swinging and never looked back in the 49-10 win. QB Tucker Gleason was able to spread the ball around in the win, finishing with 205 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Seven different ball carriers also split 37 carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Toledo’s defense also forced three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception, along the way.
Central Michigan Blasts Central Connecticut State
Past the first quarter, this one was all Chippewas. CMU pummeled the Blue Devils 66-10, three points shy of tying the program record for points in a single game. Quarterback Joe Labas completed 18 passes on 24 attempts for 342 yards and three touchdowns. CMU’s special teams also returned a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown in the win.