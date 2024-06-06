Toledo Hires Ohio State Assistant As New Cornerbacks Coach
On Thursday, ESPN's Pete Thamel broke the news that Ohio State assistant Perry Eliano will join the Toledo Rockets as their next cornerbacks coach.
RELATED: TRANSFER PORTAL: Tennessee Vols Cornerback Headed To Coastal Carolina
Prior to joining the Rockets, he had stops at Ohio State, Cincinnati and New Mexico. With Cincinnati, he was the cornerbacks coach, playing a major role in the development of current New York Jets cornerback former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner.
Last season, Ohio State went 11-2 and 8-1 in the Big Ten conference. The Buckeyes' defense was in the middle of the league in regards to overall defense. Ohio State was second to last in interceptions, but third in the Big Ten in passes defended.
RELATED: TRANSFER PORTAL: Georgia State Land Texas A&M Cornerback For 2024
In 2023, the Toledo Rockets had an 11-3 overall record and perfect 8-0 conference record. They defeated Miami of Ohio in the conference championship game, but fell to Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl by a final score of 16-15.
Toledo has had it's own success with cornerbacks in the NFL Draft, sending Quinyon Mitchell to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Amongst the MAC, the Toledo defense had the fourth-most interceptions and were the sixth-best defense in a tough conference to play in. Despite that, the Rockets still made the league title game.
The Rockets will kick-off their season in the Glass City against Duquesne on August 29th at 7:30 PM on ESPN+.