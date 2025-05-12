TRANSFER PORTAL: Ball State Adds Yale QB Bradyn Flaherty
Ahead of the 2025 season, the Ball State Cardinals have added some extra depth at quarterback via the transfer portal.
Yale quarterback Bradyn Fleharty committed to the Cardinals on Monday after spending his freshman season in the Ivy League. Fleharty appeared in just one game last season, registering no stats.
Fleharty was listed on Yale's roster at 6'3" and 195 pounds. He originally signed with the Bulldogs as a two-star prospect out of Ohio's Hilliard Bradley High School. He threw for 2,810 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for 1,360 yards and 17 touchdowns in his high school career.
Ball State added two quarterbacks from the transfer portal this offseason after losing starter Kadin Semonza to the transfer portal, where he committed to Tulane. Semonza threw for 2904 yards with 25 touchdowns and ten interceptions last season. Backup Chase Harrison also left via the transfer portal.
Colorado backup QB Walter Taylor III also joined the Cardinals this offseason after not appearing for the Buffaloes last year. Kiael Kelly, who spent the last half of 2023 as the Cardinals' starting quarterback, is also still on the roster.
Mike Uremovich enters his first season as Ball State's head coach in 2025. The program parted ways with Mike Neu after a 3-7 start to the year in 2024.