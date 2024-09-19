Week 4 - Toledo @ Western Kentucky: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
Saturday will present a battle between a recent MAC champion and a contender for this year's CUSA crown when the Toledo Rockets travel south to face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Both teams are beginning to find their footing for the remaining 75% of the season. First though, they'll find a solid test in one another in Bowling Green.
Here's what you need to know about the matchup.
RELATED: Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 4
Toledo Rockets (3-0, 0-0 Mid-American Conference) @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-1, 1-0 Conference USA)
Date: Saturday, September 21
Time: 7:00 PM ET // 6:00 PM CT
Location: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium - Bowling Green, KY
TV: ESPN+
Radio: The Varsity Network
Betting Line: Toledo -2.5 (FanDuel)
RELATED: Western Kentucky Starting QB Finley Expected To Be Out Several Weeks
Toledo's Hot Start
In addition to starting 3-0, Toledo put together the program's biggest win in recent memory with a 41-17 road victory at Mississippi State. Quarterback Tucker Gleason completed 23-of-28 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns in the win. 42.7 points scored per game and just 16.7 points allowed per game have Jason Candle's team in a great place. A win here would make them 4-0 for the first time since 2015.
Toledo's pass rush, which had five sacks against the Bulldogs last week, will provide an exceptional challenge for the Hilltoppers' offensive line.
Veltkamp's Turn Under Center
Caden Veltkamp will make his first college start this weekend. It definitely does not feel like Veltkamp's first start, however. Veltkamp came off the bench in WKU's 38-35 comeback victory over Old Dominion in last season's Famous Toastery Bowl, throwing five touchdown passes to spark the win. Then last week in WKU's win over Middle Tennessee, Veltkamp again came off of the bench to replace an injured TJ Finley and again threw five touchdown passes and ran for one. Finley is expected to be out multiple weeks with a leg injury, so this could turn into a big moment for the Bowling Green native.
Who's Next Out Wide?
Tyson Helton's offenses at WKU spread the ball around, but usually still manage to allow for a particular wide receiver to be the main beneficiary. So far, that receiver looks like Kisean Johnson, a transfer from Alabama State. Johnson is up to 263 yards on 16 catches with two touchdowns.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.