Boise State Football: Ashton Jeanty Breaks Bronco Rushing Record in 42-21 Win At SJSU
The #13 Boise State Broncos posted another win on Saturday night, handling the San Jose State Spartans on the way to a 42-21 victory.
Heisman hopeful Ashton Jeanty carried 32 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns. That brings Jeanty to 1893 yards on the season, making him Boise State's new record holder for most rushing yards in a single season.
Maddux Madsen completed 22 passes on 30 attempts for 286 yards and a touchdown, also adding a short rushing touchdown.
The Bronco defense also turned in another strong performance, forcing four total turnovers, including one interception returned for a touchdown.
First Half
It was not a good start for the Broncos, in any way.
Boise State's opening possession was a three-and-out, which San Jose State answered with a 68-yard touchdown drive. Walker Eget found Justin Lockhart from six yards away for the opening score.
The second possession looked promising for Boise State. They moved the ball 52 yards in 14 plays, but ultimately came away empty thanks to a foiled fake field goal attempt. The Spartans extended their lead a few moments later with Eget's second touchdown pass of the day, this time to Jacob Stewart.
On the ensuing kickoff, Boise State fumbled it away, but the defense came up with a fourth-down stop inside the five-yard line. That was after an ineligible receiver penalty helped thwart SJSU's attempt at a third touchdown. The Broncos then finally got on the board with a 92-yard touchdown drive. Maddux Madsen rushed for a hard four yards into the end zone for Boise State's first points of the night with 5:36 remaining in the second quarter.
Ty Benefield picked off a pass to end San Jose State's next possession. In the closing minute of the first half, Jeanty slipped into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown. The half ended knotted up at 14-14.
Second Half
San Jose State looked like they could be in trouble, fumbling the opening kickoff of the second half out of bounds at their own two-yard line. However, Nick Nash caught five passes in the drive to get all the way into the end zone, giving the Spartans the lead again. Nash also broke the single season SJSU record for receptions (90) on the drive.
The Broncos tied the game up four plays later when Madsen connected with Matt Lauter for a 17-yard touchdown score.
Benefield came through again for the Broncos on SJSU's next possession, forcing the ball out of Eget's hands, which Jayden Virgin-Morgan recovered. Ashton Jeanty broke off a 36-yard scoring run to put him over the 100-yard mark and put him in the end zone for the second time. Jeanty also broke the Boise State single season rushing record with that run.
Early in the fourth quarter, on an attempt at a trick play out of a wildcat formation by SJSU on the following possession, the Broncos forced another fumble, which Ahmed Hassanein recovered. The ensuing Boise State possession ended in a missed field goal by Jonah Dalmas.
After a Spartans punt, Boise State extended the lead with another lengthy touchdown drive, giving Jeanty his third touchdown of the day. The Broncos extended the lead further with a Davon Banks 70-yard pick six. San Jose State failed to reach the end zone after that, giving us a final score of 42-21.
What's Next?
With the win, Boise State improve to 9-1 and 6-0 in Mountain West Conference play. The Spartans fall to 6-4 overall and 3-3 in league play.
It's tough to say what effect this will have on Boise State's place in the College Football Playoff rankings, given that Boise State dropped after a win last week. Those will be released Tuesday evening at 8 PM ET.
The Broncos are back in action on November 23 at Wyoming. San Jose State host UNLV on November 22.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Tulane Football: Green Wave Clinch AAC Title Game Berth, Shutout Navy 35-0
UTSA Posts 681 Yards of Offense, Keeps Bowl Hopes Alive in North Texas Win
Colorado State Football: Run Game Powers Dominant Friday Night Win Over Wyoming