Boise State & Kennesaw Highlight G5 Teams With Most Returning Production in 2025
Roster consistency is good, and rare, in this sport, especially when Power Conference programs make a habit of raiding Group of Five rosters in between seasons.
Spring practices are underway across the nation, as teams throughout college football continue to figure out how their new pieces fit with their old. Several G5 teams (at least prior to the spring transfer portal window) lead the way in that department.
American Athletic Conference
Alex Golesh's South Florida Bulls lead the AAC in returning production in 2025 at 67%, per ESPN's Bill Connelly. Notably, quarterback Byrum Brown returns for his senior season after breaking a dozen program records over the last three seasons.
Behind the Bulls, UTSA and Navy return 63% of their overall production. The majority of the Midshipmen's returning talent is on the offensive side of the ball, including star quarterback Blake Horvath and running back Eli Heidenreich. Horvath led the AAC in yards per carry with 7.1 in 2024.
Conference USA
Kennesaw State lead the entire Group of Five in returning production with 73% after their first FBS season, the fifth-most in the entire nation. The Owls enter their first season under new head coach Jerry Mack after parting ways with Brian Bohannon late in the 2024 season, which ended with a record of 2-10.
Liberty returns 66% of their production in 2025, including 72% of their offensive production from the CUSA's 2024 second-best scoring offense.
Mid-American Conference
Toledo lead the MAC with 60% of their production coming back. However, while 75% of their offensive production returns to a group that scored 28.3 points per game last year, they have just 46% of their defense coming back. That latter number is just inside the top 100 in the FBS.
MAC champs Ohio are just behind the Rockets with 59% of their production coming back.
Buffalo, are outside of the top half of teams with the most total returning production in 2025 at 57%. However, they return 73% of their defensive production, the ninth-highest percentage in that category. That group includes star linebacker Red Murdock, who made 156 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one interception in 2024.
Mountain West Conference
After their College Football Playoff run in 2024, the Boise State Broncos have the second-highest percentage of returning production in 2025 at 69%. Leading the Mountain West Conference with important names returning like Maddux Madsen and Jayden Virgin-Morgan, the Broncos should have high expectations thrust upon them once again.
ESPN's Bill Connelly noted "while the G5 is getting hit hard by attrition, 2024's best G5 team really isn't," speaking of the Broncos.
After the Broncos, the Wyoming Cowboys return the league's second-most production at 64%. While Wyoming struggled offensively in 2024 with 19.3 points per game, they return 79% of their production from that side of the ball (third-most in the nation).
Sun Belt Conference
With 66% of the production from Gerad Parker's Troy team coming back in 2025, the Trojans lead the Sun Belt Conference in that category. They are #19 in the nation in that category after a 4-8 campaign.
UL-Monroe also get to bring back 64% of their production from the first team of Bryant Vincent's tenure, who were one win shy of a bowl game. Clay Helton's Georgia Southern team are just behind them, with 61% of their production returning.