Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty Named Midseason All-American By Reese's Senior Bowl
Boise State Broncos junior running back Ashton Jeanty continues to pick up accolades for his astounding start to the season. Jeanty was named to the Reese's Senior Bowl's 2024 Midseason All-American team this week.
Jeanty was one of two representatives from the Group of Five on the list (Temple kicker Maddux Trujillo) and the only representative from the Mountain West Conference.
Through five games, Jeanty has 95 carries for 1031 yards with 16 touchdowns. He leads all of FBS in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, and rushing yards per carry at this point in the season. He's not only on pace to go over the 2,000-yard rushing mark on the season, but also have one of the top five highest single-season rushing marks in college football history.
Jeanty is also on pace to be PFF's highest-graded running back since 2013 by the end of the season with a current rating of 99.8.
Boise State are back in action this week on Saturday at Hawaii, with kickoff scheduled for 11 PM ET, 8 PM PT.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Will Oregon Meet Ashton Jeanty and Boise State Again in the College Football Playoff?
Sun Belt Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 7
James Madison Football Gets Back On Track In Thursday Win Over Coastal Carolina