Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Only Running Back Named to 2024 Biletnikoff Watch List
Ahead of a highly anticipated 2024 college football season, more and more preseason accolades are rolling in for junior Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty was the only running back named to the 2024 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List on Wednesday. 49 total players were named, mostly receivers, with two tight ends, plus Jeanty.
The trophy is awarded to the best receiver in FBS, regardless of position. In other words, running backs and tight ends are also eligible, if they are utilized effectively enough.
Jeanty was the Mountain West Offensive Player of the year in 2023 after an NCAA-best 159.67 yards from scrimmage per game. He also led all NCAA running backs with 578 receiving yards last season.
His ability to be utilized effectively in the passing game has been a major selling point for him in terms of his NFL Draft case as well. Jeanty caught five touchdown passes and had multiple games with over 100 receiving yards in Boise State's march to the 2023 Mountain West title.
Jeanty and the Broncos are scheduled to officially begin their season on August 31 at Georgia Southern.