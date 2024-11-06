COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS: Boise State #12, Army #25 in First 2024 Rankings
The 2024 season's first set of College Football Playoff Rankings were released Tuesday night. Two teams from the Group of Five ranks were represented in the selection committee's top 25.
Unsurprisingly, the Boise State Broncos were the highest-ranked G5 representative on the list. The 7-1 Broncos reach the #12 spot on the CFP's list this week. Boise State will continue their Mountain West campaign on November 9 against Nevada.
In this scenario, Boise State would play at Ohio State, the #2 ranked team who would get the #5 seed thanks to a project Big Ten championship by #1 Oregon, in the first round of the CFP.
The 8-0 Army Black Knights also cracked the list, reaching #25 in the rankings. Army plays North Texas in Denton this week.
The next set of CFP rankings will be released Tuesday, November 12 at 8:30 PM ET.
The highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion in the rankings following conference championship weekend (December 6-7) will earn a berth in the College Football Playoff. If that champion is ranked outside the top 12, they will receive the #12 seed in the tournament.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 11
AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 11
COACHES POLL: Boise State Up 5 Spots To #14, Army Up To #19, Memphis Out