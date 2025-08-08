EA Sports College Football 26: The Best G5 Teams To Build Your Dynasty With
After making its highly anticipated return last season following a decade-long absence, EA Sports' College Football video game continues on as the 2026 version was released to the public on July 10.
Gamers on PlayStation Five and Xbox Series X and Series S, will be able to take the field with their favorite college teams and just like last season, rosters will feature the likenesses of current collegiate athletes.
One of the most popular facets of the new release for gamers has been taking a Group of Five team and building the program into the next great college football dynasty.
Two Group of Five standouts make the top-100 overall players, as Old Dominion star linebacker Jason Henderson is rated as a 91 overall and San Diego State edge rusher Trey White also comes in at a 91.
With the season set to kick off, here’s a look at five teams to give a run with if you’re playing the new game.
1. Boise State
The Broncos earns the distinction of being the highest-rated G5, coming in at a 79 overall in dynasty mode (82 in play now mode). If you want the easiest path to fielding a competitive team, that’s your best bet. Stars like Matt Lauter, Maddux Madsen, and Jayden Virgin-Morgan provide a great first-year base to start with.
2. Charlotte
The 49ers are a proverbial goldmine. Charlotte boasts an impressive stadium and the recruiting base is solid for gamers looking to build from scratch. The 49ers have an overall rating of 69 with an offensive rating of 69 and a defensive rating of 71 entering their first year under the guidance of former Ohio coach Tim Alpin.
3. Florida International
The Panthers have been one of the worst teams in college football over the last five seasons. However, their string of success from 2017-2019 shows it can be done and South Florida is an excellent place to recruit talent. However, beware, just like Charlotte, you could see your players enter the portal. The Panthers are rated 69 overall, with the same rating on both offense and defense.
4. Texas State
Just like Charlotte and FIU, Texas State is located right in the middle of a fertile recruiting ground and head coach G.J. Kinne is a rising star. Kinne's Pac-12-bound program is a 69 overall with an offensive rating of 69 and a defensive rating of 71.
5. Georgia Southern
Clay Helton has done a solid job with Georgia Southern and gamers can test their luck recruiting against other Sun Belt foes. The Eagles have some high starting potential with an overall rating of 72, an offensive rating of 74, and a defensive rating of 71.