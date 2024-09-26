Every G5 Football Player Named A Semifinalist For The 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy
This week, 203 semifinalists were named for the 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy. Colloquially known as the "Academic Heisman," the Campbell Trophy is college football's premier scholar-athlete award.
Each player on the list from the Group of Five is shared below with their school and position.
The National Football Foundation will announce 12-14 finalists on October 23, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner will be announced December 10 in Las Vegas and receive an additional $7,000 scholarship.
Air Force - Matthew Dapore - Kicker/Punter
Appalachian State - Eli Wilson - Tight End
Arkansas State - Jacob Bayer - Offensive Lineman
Boise State - Alexander Teubner - Defensive Back
Bowling Green State - Demetrius Hardamon - Linebacker
Buffalo - Dom Polizzi - Offensive Lineman
Central Michigan - Dominic Serapiglia - Offensive Lineman
Colorado State - Tory Horton - Wide Receiver
Eastern Michigan - Jere Getzinger - Tight End
Florida Atlantic - Federico Maranges - Offensive Lineman
Fresno State - Mose Vavao - Offensive Lineman
Georgia Southern - Kyle Frazier - Offensive Lineman
Georgia State - Gavin Pringle - Defensive Back
Hawai'i - Logan Taylor - Linebacker
Liberty - Quinton Cooley - Running Back
Louisiana Monroe - Sam Carson - Offensive Line
Marshall - Logan Osburn - Offensive Line
Memphis - Anthony Landphere - Tight End
Middle Tennessee State - Devyn Curtis - Linebacker
Navy - Riley Riethman - Punter
UNLV - Jackson Woodard - Linebacker
New Mexico - Aaron Rodriguez - Punter
North Texas - Jett Duncan - Offensive Lineman
Northern Illinois - J.J. Lippe - Offensive Line
Old Dominion - Jason Henderson - Linebacker
Rice - Christian Francisco - Running Back
South Alabama - Jaden Voisin - Defensive Back
Southern Mississippi - Chandler Pittman - Running Back
Temple - Dante Wright - Wide Receiver
Texas State - Nash Jones - Offensive Line
Toledo - Maxen Hook - Defensive Back
Tulane - Ethan Hudak - Long Snapper
Utah State - Broc Lane - Tight End
UTSA - Oscar Cardenas - Tight End
Wyoming - Will Pelissier - Wide Receiver
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Sun Belt Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 5
AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 5