Every G5 Football Player Named A Semifinalist For The 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy

Sep 9, 2023; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos safety Alexander Teubner (34) reacts during the first half of action versus the UCF Knights at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images
Sep 9, 2023; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos safety Alexander Teubner (34) reacts during the first half of action versus the UCF Knights at Albertsons Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images / Brian Losness-Imagn Images
This week, 203 semifinalists were named for the 2024 William V. Campbell Trophy. Colloquially known as the "Academic Heisman," the Campbell Trophy is college football's premier scholar-athlete award.

Each player on the list from the Group of Five is shared below with their school and position.

The National Football Foundation will announce 12-14 finalists on October 23, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner will be announced December 10 in Las Vegas and receive an additional $7,000 scholarship.

Air Force - Matthew Dapore - Kicker/Punter

Appalachian State - Eli Wilson - Tight End

Arkansas State - Jacob Bayer - Offensive Lineman

Boise State - Alexander Teubner - Defensive Back

Bowling Green State - Demetrius Hardamon - Linebacker

Buffalo - Dom Polizzi - Offensive Lineman

Central Michigan - Dominic Serapiglia - Offensive Lineman

Colorado State - Tory Horton - Wide Receiver

Eastern Michigan - Jere Getzinger - Tight End

Florida Atlantic - Federico Maranges - Offensive Lineman

Fresno State - Mose Vavao - Offensive Lineman

Georgia Southern - Kyle Frazier - Offensive Lineman

Georgia State - Gavin Pringle - Defensive Back

Hawai'i - Logan Taylor - Linebacker

Liberty - Quinton Cooley - Running Back

Louisiana Monroe - Sam Carson - Offensive Line

Marshall - Logan Osburn - Offensive Line

Memphis - Anthony Landphere - Tight End

Middle Tennessee State - Devyn Curtis - Linebacker

Navy - Riley Riethman - Punter

UNLV - Jackson Woodard - Linebacker

New Mexico - Aaron Rodriguez - Punter

North Texas - Jett Duncan - Offensive Lineman

Northern Illinois - J.J. Lippe - Offensive Line

Old Dominion - Jason Henderson - Linebacker

Rice - Christian Francisco - Running Back

South Alabama - Jaden Voisin - Defensive Back

Southern Mississippi - Chandler Pittman - Running Back

Temple - Dante Wright - Wide Receiver

Texas State - Nash Jones - Offensive Line

Toledo - Maxen Hook - Defensive Back

Tulane - Ethan Hudak - Long Snapper

Utah State - Broc Lane - Tight End

UTSA - Oscar Cardenas - Tight End

Wyoming - Will Pelissier - Wide Receiver

