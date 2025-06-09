Four-Star Xavier Owens Commits to Fresno State over 11 Power Four Schools
Fresno State has picked up what could be a huge piece for their future.
Xavier Owens, a four-star recruit (Rivals) from Harbor City, CA has committed to the Bulldogs. He is the No. 7 receiver in the state of California for the class of 2026, and has offers from schools all over the country, including several big time programs.
Playing for Narbonne High School, Owens has been a star and an important piece to their program. As a sophomore in 2023, he proved to have great games even as an underclassmen. He showcased great performances against Paramount, South, and Birmingham, putting up 79, 87, and 85 yards respectively. He added five touchdowns too, in just 11 games.
Last season as a junior, Owens was limited to just five games, catching three passes for 55 yards.
Owens got his first offer back in May of 2023, while he was just wrapping up his freshman season. Since then, he has piled up 16 reportedoffers.
Owens was offered by some of the nation's best. A few notable schools are Tennessee, Michigan State, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arizona, Washington, Ole Miss, Georgia, Arkansas, West Virginia and SMU. He was even offered by San Jose State, the Bulldogs' archrival, however, he decided to commit to Fresno State in a shocking move and a huge win for Matt Entz and staff.
Owens marks Fresno State's first four star-recruit since 2022, which was Jalen Moss, a receiver. I’m sure Bulldog fans would be more than happy to see Owens have a similar career to Moss, without the transfer to Arizona State.
Owens’ commitment to Fresno State marks a change in the Bulldogs program, showing that Entz not only could be the right man for the job, but could lead Fresno State back to the glory that they once had.