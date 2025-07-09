How Does San Jose State's Depth Chart Look in College Football 26?
College Football 26 is officially out for early access, and EA Sports has released their player ratings for every team.
Going into year two of Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo, the Spartans have looked great. They followed a solid 2024 with a great offseason. In the spring game, flashes of greatness were shown all around the field. To go along with a great offseason, the Spartans got lucky with an easy schedule, which may give them a pathway to the Mountain West conference championship game.
QBs and Running Backs
The offensive side of the ball likely will be the best part of the Spartans next year. San Jose State is led by quarterback Walker Eget, who is rated as an 80 overall. At running back, Floyd Chalk IV is by far the top option. He is rated as an 85 overall, the top offensive player on the roster.
Wide Receivers
The wide receiver position doesn’t look as stacked, but still has some solid pieces. Matthew Coleman is the top rated as a 75, while Mason Starling got a 73, and Malachi Riley is a 73. At tight end, AJ Campos and Jackson Canaan will compete, both at a 76.
The Trenches
The Spartans’ linemen look decent as well. Offensively, Makoni Manukainiu, Sione Nomani, Mark Quincy, Uluakinofo Taliauli, and Denaris DeRosa Jr. are the five expected starters. They are rated as a 75, 75, 74, 74, and 74 respectively. Defensively, Gafa Faga is an 82 overall, leading the bunch. Quincy Likio, Dejon Roney, Andrew Beasley follow at a 77, 74, and 73.
Linebackers
San Jose State’s incredible linebacker core is given respect from EA. Jordan Pollard is the top rated player on the entire roster at an 86. Taniela Latu and Ethan Powell also are given praise, at an 81 and 80 respectively.
Defensive Backs
Their secondary isn’t given as much respect, but Isiah Revis is rated highly at an 83. Jalen Apalit-Williams will likely be his duo partner at safety, rated as a 73. The top corners are Jalen Bainer and Ruyne Norton, rated at 75 and 72.
Specialists
Finally, their kicker and punter, Denis Lynch and Trent Carrizosa are each rated a 74 overall.