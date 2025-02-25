NFL Combine: Boise State Star Ashton Jeanty Opts Out of On-Field Drills
After a stellar career at the collegiate level, former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty’s stellar season will attend this week’s 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, but won’t participate in on-field drills.
Jeanty has elected to participate only in medical evaluations and team interviews at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, per his agent Henry Organ of Disruptive Sports. He will also take part in on-field drills during Boise State’s Pro Day.
Jeanty finished as a runner-up with Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter earns the distinction of being named this year’s Heisman winner, despite Jeanty rushing for over 2,600 yards on the season.
The Frisco, Texas product was rewarded with being named as the Maxwell Award winner for the 2024 campaign.
The two-time reigning Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year has rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on the season, paving the way for Boise State’s 12-1 record in the regular season and No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff.
Jeanty eclipsed the century mark in each of his team’s 14 games this year, topping 200 yards on the ground six times.
His 25-carry, 192-yard, three-touchdown performance against Oregon earlier this year almost gave the Broncos an upset of No. 1 ranked Oregon, as Boise State fell 37-34 and his team’s season ended with a CFP loss to Penn State.