RECRUITING: Top 2025 Hawaii Target Announces Commitment Decision
The University of Hawaii football program has targeted all of the state's top-rated recruits in the class of 2025. Several are still uncommitted, but one looks to be off the board.
6'3" 200-pound linebacker Max Fonoimoana, the #3 overall recruit in the state of Hawaii per 247Sports, announced his commitment to the University of Utah over the weekend.
Fonoimoana's older brother, Brock, is also a member of the Utah program and will officially join the team after completing his Mormon mission.
Fonoimoana took an official visit to UH earlier in the month of June, but completed his visit to Utah this past weekend. He was previously the top uncommitted player for the 2025 class, per 247Sports, with a player rating of 88.
Hawaii will open the 2024 season on August 24 when they host Delaware State, looking to improve up on a 5-8 season in 2023. They currently have seven commits in the class of 2025.