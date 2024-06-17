RECRUITING: Top 2025 Hawaii Target Announces Commitment Decision

@Utah_Football it is with my brother @BrockFonoimoana just like my grandpa Bill Cravens & hopefully follow my grandpa Ed Brock. 🙏🏽family, friends, coaches, & the #RedRaiderNation. @RecruitKahuku @BrandonHuffman @SBartle247 @GregBiggins @adamgorney @BlairAngulo @polynesiabowl pic.twitter.com/gs0SQYnjsF