RECRUITING: Top 2025 Hawaii Target Announces Commitment Decision

Joe Londergan

Oct 22, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Hawaii Warriors head coach Timmy Chang waits to take the field with his team at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports / Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
The University of Hawaii football program has targeted all of the state's top-rated recruits in the class of 2025. Several are still uncommitted, but one looks to be off the board.

6'3" 200-pound linebacker Max Fonoimoana, the #3 overall recruit in the state of Hawaii per 247Sports, announced his commitment to the University of Utah over the weekend.

Fonoimoana's older brother, Brock, is also a member of the Utah program and will officially join the team after completing his Mormon mission.

Fonoimoana took an official visit to UH earlier in the month of June, but completed his visit to Utah this past weekend. He was previously the top uncommitted player for the 2025 class, per 247Sports, with a player rating of 88.

Hawaii will open the 2024 season on August 24 when they host Delaware State, looking to improve up on a 5-8 season in 2023. They currently have seven commits in the class of 2025.

Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

