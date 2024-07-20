RECRUITING: Vegas Lineman Daniel Boyd Commits To Fresno State Football For 2025
The state of Nevada's top (previously) uncommitted offensive lineman is off the board after his commitment to the Fresno State Bulldogs.
Interior lineman Daniel Boyd announced his decsion to join the Bulldogs via X earlier this week. Boyd chose Fresno State over a list of FBS scholarship offers that also included San Diego State, Arizona, Arizona State, Duke, New Mexico State, and UNLV.
A product of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Boyd is listed at 6'4" and 290 pounds with a three-star overall rating from 247Sports. 247Sports also listed Boyd as the #15 overall prospect in the state of Nevada for the class of 2025. Boyd is also the first offensive line commitment in Fresno State's 2025 class.
Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford announced this week that he will step down due to health concerns, leaving assistant head coach Tim Skipper in charge in the interim.
Boyd's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch his high school highlights here.