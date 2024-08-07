REPORT: Boise State Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey Agrees To New Contract
ESPN, Bronco Nation News, and other outlets have published reports stating their own sources have confirmed that Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey has agreed to a new deal that will keep him with the Broncos until 2029.
Dickey’s current contract was originally set to expire at the conclusion of the 2025-2026 academic year.
Dickey’s salary, which is currently just under $450,000 per year, is expected to increase significantly.
The El Paso, Texas native was hired by Boise State in January of 2021 after three years as an associate AD at Baylor, preceded by five years as an associate AD at Houston.
Since Dickey’s hiring, the football program has amassed a record of 25-15, with two trips to the Mountain West title game and one MWC title in 2023. The Broncos open the 2024 season on August 31 at Georgia Southern.