TAKEAWAYS: Ashton Jeanty and Boise State D-Line Power Victory Over Washington State
Last week against Portland State, #25 Boise State opted to keep running back Ashton Jeanty out of the second half, already up a substantial amount, looking to keep him healthy for future weeks. Jeanty looked well-rested and electric on Saturday in a 45-24 win over Washington State.
Boise State finished with four-consecutive touchdown drives and Jeanty rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns. Maddux Madsen also threw two touchdown passes to tight end Matt Lauter in the win. Here's what stood out as the Broncos pick up a statement victory over their future Pac-12 Conference mates.
Heisman Voters, Take Notice?
Jeanty averaging ten yards per carry seems like the most telling stat of this game for the Broncos. It was also the fourth game of his career with over 200 rushing yards.
Jeanty already has a substantial college highlight reel. This game added a few more to the list of his career's best runs. Through three and a half games now, Jeanty is up to 13 touchdowns and 845 yards in 2024, setting up an incredible pace for the remainder of the season.
Nowhere To Go For Mateer
The Boise State defense were a constant presence in Washington State's backfield on Saturday. The Broncos sacked Washington State star quarterback John Mateer seven times and totaled 11 tackles for loss. The Cougars netted just 89 yards in the run game, after netting at-least 200 in three of their four previous games. Ty Benefield also picked off Mateer to end the first half, Boise State's only takeaway.
Specialist Notes
Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas made his Mountain West career-record 83rd field goal in this game
Broncos' punter James Ferguson-Reynolds , a preseason All-American and 2023's FBS leader in yards per punt, sustained a leg injury in the first quarter, landing awkwardly on top of another player. The Australian had to be helped off the field and did not return. It's not immediately clear what the extent of that injury is.
The 3-1 Broncos will be the hosts once again next week when Utah State comes to town.
