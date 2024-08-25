TAKEAWAYS: Nevada Play SMU Close To Begin Jeff Choate Era in Reno
After two-straight 2-10 seasons in Reno, nobody would have been surprised if new head coach Jeff Choate needed a little time to get Nevada to a point where they could make a statement on the national stage. However, the Wolf Pack did that in Week Zero, closing the gap on SMU in a game where they were 27.5-point underdogs to just five points. Leading 24-13 at the start of the fourth quarter, however, SMU scored 16 unanswered in the fourth quarter to get the 29-24 victory.
Here's what stood out from Nevada's important step in the right direction.
Takeaways
-SMU's pace with Preston Stone at quarterback was a major selling point for the Mustangs in 2023 and was once again on Saturday. Despite having the ball for 13 minutes less than Nevada, the Mustangs gained 408 yards compared to 298 by their opponents, with six more first downs than the Wolf Pack.
-After being named the starting quarterback earlier this week by Choate, Nevada's Brendon Lewis looked extremely solid. The junior from Melissa, Texas completed 14-of-26 passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing on 18 carries.
-The two squads looked undisciplined throughout the night, leading to a handful of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for both sides. Cornerback Brandon Crossley was ejected for appearing to spit on a Nevada player in the third quarter. Both teams finished with 11 penalties each.
-SMU begin their ACC tenure with a hard-earned road win. The Mustangs moved to the Atlantic Coast Conference this spring after claiming the American Athletic Conference Crown in 2023.