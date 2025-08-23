Week Zero - Fresno State @ Kansas: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
Just three years removed from a Mountain West championship, the Fresno State Bulldogs are looking to return to their former glory in 2025. Matt Entz is leading the charge at head coach, and his quarterback, EJ Warner, could be the next great QB in the Central Valley.
After a bad beginning to the 2024 season, it looked like the Jayhawks were done. But, a three-game run near the end of the season that consisted of wins over Iowa State, BYU, and Colorado, completely changed the Kansas program. With returning QB Jaylon Daniels, the Jayhawks are looking to prove they're ready for to take the next step under Lance Leipold.
Here’s what to know for Saturday’s game:
Fresno State Bulldogs (0-0, 0-0 Mountain West) at Kansas Jayhawks (0-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Time: 5:30 p.m. CT, 3:30 p.m. PT, 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: New David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium - Lawrence, KS
TV: FOX
Radio: AM 1340 Fox Sports Radio & Power Talk 96.7 FM / AM 1400 (Fresno State Radio)
Betting Line: Kansas -12.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Kansas’s 2024 End a Fluke?
Regardless of how Kansas’s season ended, the Jayhawks still went 5-7, and missed out on a bowl game. But does it matter? Many people are on the Jayhawk train in 2025. Daniels is electric, and they brought in some transfers from big programs, such as wide receiver Emmanuel Henderson Jr. from Alabama.
Matt Entz' First Game
Entz had an incredibly successful career at North Dakota State, winning two national championships, before taking an assistant head coaching job on the defensive side of the ball at USC. Now he finds himself in Fresno, as the head coach. If Entz can learn how to head coach at the FBS level early, the Bulldogs are in business. If not, they may be in trouble.
How Will Kansas Compete Without Last Year's Stars?
Last season, two of the Jayhawks’ key pieces were running back Devin Neal and cornerback Cobee Bryant. With both off to the NFL, Kansas will have lots of trouble replacing their stars, without their presence in week one, trouble could be on the horizon.
This game has potential to be a week zero thriller in Lawrence. Kansas may be the favorite, but don’t sleep on the Bulldogs, who have a chance to upset the Jayhawks with the world watching.
