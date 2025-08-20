Week Zero - Stanford @ Hawaii: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
One of the most intriguing games of week zero’s slate will be Stanford at Hawaii.
Stanford’s football history runs deep. Having packed crowds, number one picks, dynamic running backs, and Heisman contenders every season used to be the identity of the Cardinal. Now, they are foreign to it. Four straight 3-9 stints have quickly brought their program from stardom to shame.
However, the coaching staff is completely redone, with new names Andrew Luck and Frank Reich leading the program on and off the field. Stanford doesn’t have many expectations in 2025, but their new core could give them the upper edge on some 50/50 games.
Hawaii is in a similar situation. A once proud program that would get 10 win seasons every few years has turned into a mediocre team that can compete for a bowl game but not much more. Head Coach Timmy Chang has led the Rainbow Warriors for three years, failing to reach a bowl game in any.
With that being said, Chang might have just put out his best roster yet. With dynamic pieces defensively and an offense with potential, chances are Hawaii could be in for a bowl game, and more.
Here’s what to know for Saturday’s game.
Stanford Cardinal (0-0, 0-0 ACC) @ Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0, 0-0 Mountain West)
Date: Saturday, August 23
Time: 1:30 p.m. Hawaii // 4:30 p.m. PT // 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Clarence T.C. Chang Athletics Complex, - Honolulu, HI
TV: CBS/Paramount+
Betting Line: Hawaii -2.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Two new starting quarterbacks
This past week, Stanford named Oregon State transfer Ben Gulbranson as their starting quarterback. It was quite a shocker considering many had Elijah Brown or even Dylan Rizk to be the starter, however the Cardinal are rolling with Gulbranson. The former Beaver spent five years in Corvallis playing almost every year, but never a full season as their starter. Finally at Stanford, he will have his opportunity to shine.
Hawaii's Micah Alejado is also a new starting quarterback, after spending time behind Brayden Schager last season. However, Alejado got the keys for the final two games of the season, where he looked fairly competent. He went 48 for 69 across the two games, going for six touchdowns and zero interceptions. If he continues his hot streak, Stanford’s in for some trouble.
Two experienced defensive units
Stanford has the sixth-highest returning production in the nation, bringing back key pieces such as Collin Wright, Tevarua Tafiti, and Mitch Leigber. Last season, they didn’t have great defensive performances, averaging 6.4 yards allowed per play. That will need to change in 2025.
Hawaii is in a similar situation. Although known more for their offense than their defense, the Rainbow Warriors have an incredible linebacker core led by Jamih Otis. Timmy Chang is coming into 2025 with possibly his best defense yet after allowing 32.23 points per game in 2023 and 26 points per game in 2024.
Potential for a Warriors statement
After five wins in each of the last two seasons, Hawaii are hoping for a bowl game in Chang's fourth season as their head coach. A win over the Cardinal would not only be a great step towards achieving that goal, it would also mark Hawaii's first win over a Power Conference team since 2019. Interestingly enough, this also marks Hawaii's first ever game against an ACC opponent.
