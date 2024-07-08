STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Offensive Impact Transfers in the G5 For 2024
Sometimes, college football teams don't need to rebuild their offense in the offseason - they just need to find the right piece who's looking for a new home. Fortunately for several programs, the right players were available at the right time. Many of those pieces have the ability to elevate their teams to a new level, or at least prevent a noticeable drop-off.
This week, G5 Football Daily managing editor Joe Londergan and staff writer Kevin Barral are joined by Eric Henry of 247Sports and Horns247 to discuss who the biggest offensive difference makers will be in the Group of Five this year. Spoiler alert: most of them are quarterbacks.
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Underrated G5 Quarterbacks in 2024
Joe: Ty Thompson (QB, Tulane), TJ Finley (QB, Western Kentucky), Jordan McCloud (QB, Texas State), EJ Warner (QB, Rice)
Yes, I named four quarterbacks…I regret nothing.
Thompson joins Jon Sumrall’s Tulane team from Oregon, with the starting job most likely falling to him. After the departure of a player like Michael Pratt, whose play basically defined the rebirth of the Tulane program over the last three years, Thompson will need to bring the juice.
In the same vein, with Austin Reed now trying to make it in the professional ranks, TJ Finley seems like a great fit at Western Kentucky. Tops fans are starting to get a little restless with no CUSA titles yet under Tyson Helton, so it should be interesting to see how/if Finley can elevate their signature offense. Finley’s replacement at Texas State, former Sun Belt Player of the Year Jordan McCloud, has the chance to be even better with nearly all of last year’s main weapons back, plus a few additional transfers.
Rice has had bad luck with keeping quarterbacks healthy over the last few years. However, if they can keep last year’s AAC passing leader in Warner (Temple transfer) upright, a return trip to the postseason could be well within their reach.
Kevin: Desna Washington (WR, FIU), TJ Finley (QB, Western Kentucky), Omari Kelly (WR, Middle Tennessee State University), Zion Turner (QB, Jacksonville State), Jordan McCloud (QB, Texas State)
You usually don’t see a wide receiver standing at 6”5,” 220 pounds. The FIU Panthers were able to bring Desna “DJ” Washington back to Florida after spending some time at the JUCO level and most recently with the New Mexico Lobos. A big target won’t exactly recreate what now Notre Dame wide receiver Kris Mitchell did, but it will give you a different look where it’s essentially an extra tight end on the field who will be able to use his size as an advantage instead of the speed that Kris Mitchell brought.
With the departure of Austin Reed over to the NFL, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers hit big in the transfer portal by bringing in quarterback TJ Finley. A perfect fit into the Tyson Helton pass-heavy offense. Finley was an All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention this past season with the Texas State Bobcats.
For those curious as to why Zion Turner made my list, the fit in the Jacksonville State offense is a perfect one. A fast, dual-threat quarterback fits the mold of what we saw last season from Zion Webb. What makes Turner a better fit than Webb was the fact that he can throw for over 200 yards, something that the Gamecocks offense struggled to do.
Omari Kelly was a former three-star recruit who received 33 offers, including Alabama, Florida State, the University of Florida and plenty more Power Four schools. After struggling with the Auburn Tigers, Kelly has entered the portal and entered a very favorable situation with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders where he can become that wide receiver one with Elijah Metcalf transferring over to Marshall.
Jordan McCloud could’ve easily gone to a Power Four school but opted to stay in the Group of Five with TJ Finley’s former school, Texas State. He puts the Bobcats in a position where they are one of the favorites to win the Sun Belt.
RELATED: Top USC Football Transfers in the G5 2024
Eric: TJ Finley (QB, Western Kentucky), Jordan McCloud (QB, Texas State), EJ Warner (QB, Rice), Zion Turner (Jax State)
Apologies for being lazy. I really try to provide some variety in these answers and there are more players who have made moves than quarterbacks. However, QB is obviously the most impactful position in football and all four of these players are going to be extremely pivotal for their team.
Finley and McCloud were two of the top signal-callers at the Group of Five level last year and there’s no reason to believe that both won’t duplicate those efforts in their new homes.
Warner and Turner are somewhat wildcards.
Both come with significant starting experience and Warner, the son of former NFL great Kurt Warner is coming off back-to-back 3,000-yard passing seasons, which he should be able to duplicate under Mike Bloomgren with the Owls.
After earning the starting job as a true freshman, Turner lost his role last year, but his skillset is one that really could see him flourish in Rich Rodriguez’ system.