2025 G5 QB Scouting Reports: Colton Joseph - Old Dominion
Colton Joseph is not only a name G5 football fans should keep on their radar—it’s one that all college football fans should take notice of. Joseph emerged in 2024 as one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football, making an impact both through the air and on the ground.
That production, however, didn’t come until later in the season. Joseph began the year as Old Dominion’s third-string quarterback and didn’t see action until Week 3 against Virginia Tech, where he made his first start. That opportunity was short-lived—he was pulled after just two drives. But the following week, starter Grant Wilson went down with an injury, and Joseph was right back on the field—and he never looked back.
He went on to start the remainder of the season, throwing for 1,627 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 647 yards and another 11 scores—good for fourth-most rushing touchdowns in the Sun Belt. Joseph now enters his third season under offensive coordinator Kevin Decker, and there’s plenty of excitement about what this continuity will bring in 2025—both in terms of Joseph’s individual growth and the evolution of the Monarchs’ offensive scheme with a full offseason under their belt with Joseph as the known starter.
Height: 6’2
Weight: 200
Class: Redshirt Sophomore
Hometown: Newport Beach, CA
High School: Newport Harbor HS
Notable Stats & Accolades:
2024 Season: 133/222 (60%) | 1,627 passing yards | 11 TDs / 5 INTs | 647 rushing yards | 11 rushing TDs
Sun Belt Honorable Mention (2024)
POLISH
Many quarterbacks who are heavily involved in the run game tend to be a bit loose with their mechanics—most likely due to a dual focus in their offensive responsibilities. That’s not the case with Joseph.
Mechanically, Joseph is sharp. He plays with a consistently solid base, even while moving through the pocket. From the ground up, he stays in position to throw at any moment. His release is quick, smooth, and efficient—with little wasted motion—allowing him to operate on time and in rhythm.
ARM STRENGTH – DOWNFIELD PASSING
Joseph can make throws to any area of the field with both velocity and accuracy. He’s shown strong proficiency in driving the ball vertically and hitting receivers in stride.
At the :12 mark in the video linked below, he delivers one of his most impressive throws of the season. Backed up in his own end zone, Joseph gives a quick play-action fake, then launches a deep fade to his slot receiver. The ball is perfectly placed over the receiver’s outside shoulder and in stride—for what officially goes down as a 36-yard gain. What’s even more striking is that the throw was made from the opposite hash—meaning this was a 40+ yard throw when factoring in horizontal distance, and it was dropped in with pinpoint accuracy.
THROWING ON THE RUN
Dual threat quarterbacks are often criticized for leaving the pocket too early and jetting off as rushers while plays downfield haven’t fully developed.. That’s not often the case with Joseph. When he escapes, you’ll frequently see him press the line of scrimmage with his eyes downfield, staying in throwing position and remaining a passer for as long as possible.
At the 1:00 mark in the video, Joseph’s right tackle is beaten inside, forcing him to step back and evade pressure. While sprinting toward the sideline, Joseph squares up and delivers a perfect strike to a receiver near the sideline for a touchdown—on the move, on time, and on target.
ESCAPABILITY
Joseph’s escapability is what makes him such a nightmare for opposing defenses. Time and again on film, defenders appear to be in position to sack him—or at least contain him—only for Joseph to slip away. Whether he sheds a tackler or makes a subtle move in the pocket, he constantly finds ways to extend plays.
At the 8:36 mark against Coastal Carolina, the defense brings a simulated pressure. The defensive end beats the right tackle and nearly wraps up Joseph. With most of the defender’s body on him, Joseph subtly steps up and ducks under the tackle attempt, shrugging it off and reviving the play. He immediately resets his eyes downfield and eventually takes off for a big gain.
This type of play is what makes Joseph so dangerous—he can turn a perfectly executed defensive call into a breakdown quickly.
VISION
While Joseph has excellent speed and finishing power, his success as a runner starts with vision. He reads blocks well and has a natural sense for where the open space is.
At the 5:49 mark against Bowling Green, he runs a zone read RPO with a bubble option to the slot receiver. As the defender widens to cover the bubble, Joseph tucks it, plants his foot, and gets inside the unblocked defensive end. Then, he scans backside, finds a lane, and slices through the defense for a touchdown.
BREAKAWAY SPEED
Joseph’s breakaway speed is undeniable. Once he hits the open field, he accelerates immediately, pulling away with powerful strides. Where other quarterbacks might be caught or slowed, Joseph separates.
At the 1:58 mark against Texas State, he pulls the ball on a zone read with three defenders in pursuit—a trailing end, an unblocked linebacker, and a defensive back. A slower quarterback would’ve been caught, or at least touched. But Joseph outran all three, untouched, for a 28-yard touchdown.