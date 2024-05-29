5 Interesting G5 Receivers Still In The Transfer Portal
With the summer just about to begin and the month of May coming to an end, most college football programs are looking to fill the last remaining holes in their roster. While many of the portal's larger names have committed or signed, some who were on G5 rosters last year still have yet to announce a destination.
Some of these receivers have full stat sheets from their time in college so far. Some haven't made a huge mark yet, but show great physical promise. Either way, they could end up being a theoretical bargain for another Division I program.
RELATED: Liberty Flames Claim Top G5 Spot In May USA Today College Football Rankings
Tre Richardson (Toledo)
Stats: 15 catches for 365 yards and four touchdowns at Hutchinson Community College
Height: 5'9" Weight: 162 pounds
Eligibility Remaining: 3 years of eligibility
Notes: Per his X page, Richardson is currently exploring opportunities to play football, basketball, and/or run track. He has also posted offers from Old Dominion and Division II program Bluefield State. Spent the 2023 season at Hutchinson, then transferred to Toledo in the winter, now back in the portal.
Dashaun Davis (Appalachian State)
Stats: 80 catches for 946 yards, seven touchdowns in five seasons at Appalachian State
Height: 5'9" Weight: 175 pounds
Eligibility Remaining: 1 year
Notes: Slot player & occasionally used in the run game at App State, Florida native, former three-star high school prospect
Devin Queen (Old Dominion)
Stats: None
Height: 6'4" Weight: 207 pounds
Eligibility Remaining: 2 years
Notes: Virginia native, good size, has ability to catch high balls in tight coverage
RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Most Anticipated First-Year G5 Coaches in 2024
Dazalin Worsham (UAB/Auburn/Miami)
Stats: Four career catches for 25 yards, all at Auburn in 2022
Height: 6'1" Weight: 186 pounds
Eligibility Remaining: 2 years
Notes: Entered on May 1, Alabama native, had offers from over 20 power conference schools coming out of high school
Jacari Carter (Georgia State/Merrimack)
Stats: 38 catches for 273 yards in 2023 at Georgia State. 125 catches for 1,227 yards 13 touchdowns in three seasons at Merrimack.
Height: 5'9" Weight: 178 pounds
Eligibility Remaining: 1 year
Notes: New Jersey native, Hero Sports FCS Freshman All-American in 2021, All-NEC at Merricmack, Jerry Rice Award (Top FCS freshman) finalist in 2021