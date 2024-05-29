G5 Football Daily

5 Interesting G5 Receivers Still In The Transfer Portal

Joe Londergan

Sep 3, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Dashaun Davis (17) celebrates his touchdown reception against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 3, 2022; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Dashaun Davis (17) celebrates his touchdown reception against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With the summer just about to begin and the month of May coming to an end, most college football programs are looking to fill the last remaining holes in their roster. While many of the portal's larger names have committed or signed, some who were on G5 rosters last year still have yet to announce a destination.

Some of these receivers have full stat sheets from their time in college so far. Some haven't made a huge mark yet, but show great physical promise. Either way, they could end up being a theoretical bargain for another Division I program.

RELATED: Liberty Flames Claim Top G5 Spot In May USA Today College Football Rankings

Tre Richardson (Toledo)

Stats: 15 catches for 365 yards and four touchdowns at Hutchinson Community College

Height: 5'9" Weight: 162 pounds

Eligibility Remaining: 3 years of eligibility

Notes: Per his X page, Richardson is currently exploring opportunities to play football, basketball, and/or run track. He has also posted offers from Old Dominion and Division II program Bluefield State. Spent the 2023 season at Hutchinson, then transferred to Toledo in the winter, now back in the portal.

Dashaun Davis (Appalachian State)

Stats: 80 catches for 946 yards, seven touchdowns in five seasons at Appalachian State

Height: 5'9" Weight: 175 pounds

Eligibility Remaining: 1 year

Notes: Slot player & occasionally used in the run game at App State, Florida native, former three-star high school prospect

Devin Queen (Old Dominion)

Stats: None

Height: 6'4" Weight: 207 pounds

Eligibility Remaining: 2 years

Notes: Virginia native, good size, has ability to catch high balls in tight coverage

RELATED: STAFF ROUNDTABLE: Most Anticipated First-Year G5 Coaches in 2024

Dazalin Worsham (UAB/Auburn/Miami)

Stats: Four career catches for 25 yards, all at Auburn in 2022

Height: 6'1" Weight: 186 pounds

Eligibility Remaining: 2 years

Notes: Entered on May 1, Alabama native, had offers from over 20 power conference schools coming out of high school

Jacari Carter (Georgia State/Merrimack)

Stats: 38 catches for 273 yards in 2023 at Georgia State. 125 catches for 1,227 yards 13 touchdowns in three seasons at Merrimack.

Height: 5'9" Weight: 178 pounds

Eligibility Remaining: 1 year

Notes: New Jersey native, Hero Sports FCS Freshman All-American in 2021, All-NEC at Merricmack, Jerry Rice Award (Top FCS freshman) finalist in 2021

Published |Modified
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.