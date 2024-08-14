G5 Football Daily

Every G5 Quarterback on the Unitas Golden Arm Watch List for 2024

Sep 23, 2023; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) looks to throw against the Wyoming Cowboys during the third quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation announced the 2024 Golden Arm Award candidates on Wednesday. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback.

12 quarterbacks from the Group of Five conferences made the list. That included one from the Sun Belt, three from the AAC, three from Conference USA, three from the Mountain West, and two from the MAC. All the G5 nominees are listed below.

Joey Aguilar - App State

Byrum Brown - South Florida

TJ Finley - Western Kentucky

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi - Colorado State

Brett Gabbert - Miami (OH)

Seth Henigan - Memphis

Mikey Keene - Fresno State

Kaidon Salter - Liberty

Brayden Schager - Hawaii

Nicholas Vattiato - Middle Tennessee

Hayden Wolff - Western Michigan

Jacob Zeno - UAB

The preseason Watch List, semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players.

This year’s award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy at the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award celebration the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday, December 6, 2024.

Published
