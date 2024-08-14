Every G5 Quarterback on the Unitas Golden Arm Watch List for 2024
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation announced the 2024 Golden Arm Award candidates on Wednesday. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback.
12 quarterbacks from the Group of Five conferences made the list. That included one from the Sun Belt, three from the AAC, three from Conference USA, three from the Mountain West, and two from the MAC. All the G5 nominees are listed below.
Joey Aguilar - App State
Byrum Brown - South Florida
TJ Finley - Western Kentucky
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi - Colorado State
Brett Gabbert - Miami (OH)
Seth Henigan - Memphis
Mikey Keene - Fresno State
Kaidon Salter - Liberty
Brayden Schager - Hawaii
Nicholas Vattiato - Middle Tennessee
Hayden Wolff - Western Michigan
Jacob Zeno - UAB
The preseason Watch List, semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players.
This year’s award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy at the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award celebration the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday, December 6, 2024.