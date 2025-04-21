Former App State QB Joey Aguilar Exits UCLA, Enters Transfer Portal Again
Former Appalachian State starting quarterback Joey Aguilar has entered the NCAA’s Transfer Portal for the second time since the conclusion of the season, per reports.
Aguilar guided the Mountaineers offense for two seasons, throwing for 3,003 yards with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last year. His passing output topped the Sun Belt in passing yards and the Mountaineers finished with the top passing offense in the Sun Belt, averaging 273.0 passing yards per game.
Following the firing of former Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark, Aguilar entered the portal in December and landed with UCLA.
However, with Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster adding former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, Aguilar became expendable at the quarterback position.
Throughout his two seasons at App State, Aguilar was named Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year, Cure Bowl MVP in 2023 and Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year for 2024. He broke the program's single-season record for passing yards (3,757) and touchdowns (33) in 2023.
There are several programs who could be in the running for Aguilar’s services, including Tennessee along with several Group of Five programs, should Aguilar be open to a return to the G5 level.