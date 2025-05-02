Ole Miss Running Back Jordon Simmons Commits To Georgia State
Ole Miss running back Jordon Simmons has committed to Georgia State and will have one year of eligibility remaining. This will mark Simmons' fourth collegiate team in six years.
Simmons, a three-star running back per 247Sports, had 21 offers coming out of high school and committed to Michigan State, where he played for four years, redshirting his final year.
In his time with the Spartans, he ran for 520 yards and zero touchdowns. He averaged 3.8 yards per carry. He also caught 11 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. He entered the transfer portal and committed to Akron.
With the Zips, Simmons ran for 664 yards and two touchdowns, averaging six yards per carry. He also had 21 receptions for 183 yards. With one year of eligbility remaining, he entered the transfer portal and committed to Ole Miss. Following spring camp, he entered once again and committed to Georgia State.
Last season, the Panthers posted a 3-9 record, only winning one conference game in Dell McGee's first year as head coach. Their rushing offense was the third-worst in the conference, averaging 133.3 rushing yards per game.
Funnily enough, the Panthers will face Simmons' previous team, Ole Miss, in Week One on Saturday, August 30, in Oxford, Mississippi.