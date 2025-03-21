RECRUITING: Georgia Southern Gets 2026 Commitment From In-State QB Harrison Faulkner
Georgia Southern football has picked up an early verbal commitment for the 2026 cycle, as the Eagles landed 247Sports three-star quarterback Harrison Faulkner.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is ranked the No. 98 prospect in the state of Georgia and the 88th-ranked quarterback recruit nationally.
Faulkner announced his commitment on his personal X page.
“Thanks to everyone who made this possible! COMMITTED!!! Can’t wait to get to Statesboro #hailsouthern #gata"
Faulkner (North Oconee HS/Bogart, GA) is the son of veteran coach Buster Faulkner, who had stints at the Group of Five level as offensive coordinator with Middle Tennessee State (2011-2015), Arkansas State (2016-2018) and Southern Miss (2019). The elder Faulker is currently in his third season as Georgia Tech’s offensive coordinator.
In his first season as a starter at North Oconee High, Faulkner threw for over 2,300 yards with 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions in the regular season. Faulker is also considered a dual-threat quarterback, having rushed for another 510 yards and six touchdowns.
Faulkner was voted as the GACA Coaches 4A Offensive Player of the Year after guiding North Oconee to a state championship in 2024.
Georgia Southern went 8-5 and lost in the New Orleans Bowl last season under third-year head coach Clay Helton.
Faulker chooses Georgia Southern over offers from several Group of Five programs including Charlotte, Florida International, Liberty, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State and La Tech.