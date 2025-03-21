G5 Football Daily

RECRUITING: Georgia Southern Gets 2026 Commitment From In-State QB Harrison Faulkner

G5 Football Daily Staff

North Oconee's Harrison Faulkner (1) throws a pass during the GHSA Division 4A Football State Championship game in Atlanta, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.
Georgia Southern football has picked up an early verbal commitment for the 2026 cycle, as the Eagles landed 247Sports three-star quarterback Harrison Faulkner.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is ranked the No. 98 prospect in the state of Georgia and the 88th-ranked quarterback recruit nationally.

Faulkner announced his commitment on his personal X page.

“Thanks to everyone who made this possible! COMMITTED!!! Can’t wait to get to Statesboro #hailsouthern #gata"

Faulkner (North Oconee HS/Bogart, GA) is the son of veteran coach Buster Faulkner, who had stints at the Group of Five level as offensive coordinator with Middle Tennessee State (2011-2015), Arkansas State (2016-2018) and Southern Miss (2019). The elder Faulker is currently in his third season as Georgia Tech’s offensive coordinator.

In his first season as a starter at North Oconee High, Faulkner threw for over 2,300 yards with 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions in the regular season. Faulker is also considered a dual-threat quarterback, having rushed for another 510 yards and six touchdowns.

Faulkner was voted as the GACA Coaches 4A Offensive Player of the Year after guiding North Oconee to a state championship in 2024.

Georgia Southern went 8-5 and lost in the New Orleans Bowl last season under third-year head coach Clay Helton. 

Faulker chooses Georgia Southern over offers from several Group of Five programs including Charlotte, Florida International, Liberty, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State and La Tech.

