RECRUITING: Top-50 Atlanta Running Back Commits To Georgia State Over SEC Offers
2025 running back Tomir Bransford of Atlanta's Westlake High School announced his commitment to Georgia State football via X earlier this week. Bransford is a three-star prospect (247Sports), measuring in at 5'11" and 185 pounds.
Bransford chose the Panthers over a list of reported offers from 29 other Division I schools, including several Power Conference programs like Arkansas, Auburn, Missouri, UCF, and Colorado.
247Sports ranked Bransford as the #47 running back in the nation for the class of 2025 and the #74 overall recruit in the state of Georgia. Per his Maxpreps.com page, Bransford played in eight games as a junior in 2023 with 96 carries for 630 yards with nine touchdowns.
Georgia State hired Dell McGee as the program's fourth head coach this spring. The Panthers now have a reported 20 verbal commits for the class of 2025. Bransford has the highest 247Sports player rating out of all of them.
Bransford's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.