RECRUITING: Top West Virginia Tight End Commits To Marshall For 2025
The month of June has been kind to Marshall football on the recruiting trail.
Earlier this month, the Herd received one of their more notable commitments in the form of in-state tight end Rhett McGrew from Hurricane. Their full class is now up to five commitments.
McGrew was recently tabbed as the top tight end in the state of West Virginia for the 2024 season by West Virginia preps outlet Coalfields.org as well as by Prep Redzone West Virginia.
At 6'3" and 235 pounds, McGrew has the frame to become a regular part of Marshall's offense. In ten games last season per his MaxPreps page, McGrew caught 17 passes for 201 yards with three touchdowns.
Mcgrew, who also has experience at fullback, does not have a formal rating from any major service.
2024 will be Marshall's fourth season under Charles Huff. Huff has a 22-17 record as the program's head coach. Their 2024 season begins on August 31 against FCS Stony Brook.