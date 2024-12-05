REPORT: Texas Tech to Hire Texas State’s Offensive Coordinator, Mack Leftwich
Texas Tech (8-4) is reportedly finalizing a three-year agreement to hire Mack Leftwich, the 30-year-old offensive coordinator for Texas State, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Leftwich joined the Bobcats in December 2022 and led them to their first-ever bowl game victory in the First Responder Bowl against the Rice Owls, 45-21. In 2025, the Bobcats averaged an impressive 36.7 points per game on the way to a 7-5 record at the end of the regular season.
A former quarterback at UTEP, Leftwich started his coaching career in 2017 as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Lehman High School in Kyle, Texas.
Coaching runs in Leftwich’s family. His father, Spencer, was an offensive line coach at several universities, including North Texas, UTEP, and Pittsburgh, while his brother, Cutter, is currently the offensive line coach at North Texas.
Texas Tech began its search for a new offensive coordinator after Zach Kittley announced on Monday that he would step into the head coach role at Florida Atlantic. Head coach Joey McGuire, now in his third season, stated during Wednesday’s National Signing Day press conference that he expects to finalize a decision by Friday.
While Texas Tech did not qualify for the Big 12 Championship this year, finishing 6-3 in conference play, the team is bowl-bound.
