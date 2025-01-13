G5 Football Daily

TRANSFER PORTAL: App State Wide Receiver Kaedin Robinson Commits To UCLA

Joe Londergan

Sep 14, 2024; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Kaedin Robinson (2) runs in motion on the play against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
After several standout seasons at Appalachian State, wide receiver Kaedin Robinson will play for the Big Ten's UCLA Bruins in 2025. Robinson announced his commitment on X on Sunday. Robinson joins former App State quarterback Joey Aguilar at UCLA after Aguilar committed to UCLA from the portal in late December.

Robinson joined App State in 2022 after one season at UCF, where he caught one 30-yard touchdown pass appearing in four games. In three seasons with the Mountaineers, Robinson earned All-Sun Belt honors every year and caught 147 balls for 2164 yards with 14 touchdowns. His best season was 2023, where he tied for the Sun Belt lead with ten touchdown catches.

In 2024, Appalachian State finished the season with a 5-6 record, opting to part ways with head coach Shawn Clark at the end of the year.

UCLA enter their second season in the Big Ten Conference after a 5-7 record in 2024 for first-year head coach DeShaun Foster.

