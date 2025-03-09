TRANSFER PORTAL: Arkansas State DL Ian Jeffries On The Move
Arkansas State defensive tackle Ian Jeffries has entered the NCAA transfer portal, as first reported by Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.
Jeffries was a three-star recruit coming out of Southaven, Miss in the class of 2023 and redshirted during his first season with the Red Wolves after appearing in three games.
During his redshirt freshman season, Jeffries appeared in 13 games and notched 21 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. The 6-foot-4, 288-pounder has multiple seasons of eligibility remaining.
Jeffries posted the following on his X account.
“These past years at Arkansas State has been a major blessing for me. I am forever grateful for the city of Jonesboro and what has come with it. I would like to thank Coach [Butch] Jones for giving me an opportunity and pushing me through limits that I didn’t think I could reach. With that said, I am officially entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left. This was not an easy choice but it is one that I believe aligns better for my dreams and goals.”
Jeffries’ best outing of the 2024 campaign came against Southern Miss, where he recorded four tackles with one tackle for loss and one sack.