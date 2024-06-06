TRANSFER PORTAL: James Madison Lands Cincinnati Corner Rayquan Adkins
The James Madison Dukes picked up another piece for their 2024 campaign this week.
University of Cincinnati defensive back Rayquan Adkins announced his commitment to the James Madison Dukes on X on Wednesday. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Adkins had entered the portal in April after spending one season with Scott Satterfield's group. He appeared in nine games with one start at cornerback and one tackle.
Coming out of high school, Adkins was a three-star prospect from Miami Northwestern High School in Florida. He did originally have a scholarship offer from James Madison, among 15 others, before signing with Cincinnati.
The 5'11", 185-pound defender adds to a JMU group that was one of the G5's best in 2023, allowing just 19.5 points per game.
In 2023, James Madison finished 11-2 and reached their first FBS bowl game. Former Holy Cross head coach Bob Chesney takes over the program after Curt Cignetti was hired by Indiana. The Dukes open the season on August 31 at Charlotte.